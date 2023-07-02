NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar's Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meet was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

"On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed," he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

"I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs," Ajit Pawar said at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP.

He demanded the party leadership to assign him any role in the party organisation. The 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP was held in Mumbai on June 21.

In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, Ajit Pawar said, "I am told that I don't act tough as the leader of the opposition". Pawar added that it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand.

"Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he added.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shinde-faction.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president.

Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

(with inputs from PTI)