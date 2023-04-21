NCP looks to expand support base by offering gifts to people who download party app

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 April,2023 03:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The NCP in a statement on Friday said the app was a means to make people aware of the party's programmes and policies and provide information about the political outfit

In an attempt to attract new supporters, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an initiative under which people who download the party's app on their mobile phones will be eligible to receive free merchandise.


The NCP in a statement on Friday said the app was a means to make people aware of the party's programmes and policies and provide information about the political outfit.



People who download the app are eligible to receive party merchandise such as t-shirts, pens, umbrella, bags, caps, keychains etc, it said.

Those who had already downloaded the app earlier can avail the benefits by updating the same, the party statement read.

