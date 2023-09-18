Breaking News
NCP moves proposal for passing of women's reservation bill at all-party meeting, says Praful Patel

Updated on: 18 September,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the meeting, several political parties, including from the ruling NDA and the opposition I-N-D-I-A bloc, made a strong pitch for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day session beginning Monday

NCP moves proposal for passing of women's reservation bill at all-party meeting, says Praful Patel

Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

NCP moves proposal for passing of women's reservation bill at all-party meeting, says Praful Patel
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday proposed the passing of the landmark women's reservation bill at an all-party meeting held on the eve of the special session of Parliament, party leader Praful Patel said.


"In the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Parliament session, I have put forward a proposal of the passing of the landmark women's reservation bill to commemorate 75 years of our Independence and opening of the New Parliament Building," Praful Patel, the working president of NCP and loyalist of Ajit Pawar, posted on X.



"This will be a true celebration and representation for 50 per cent of our population waiting for their recognition and respect in our society," he added.

At the meeting, several political parties, including from the ruling NDA and the opposition I-N-D-I-A bloc, made a strong pitch for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day session beginning Monday.

The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to begin on Monday during which the parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session. "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" will also be discussed.

On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

After weeks of no information about the agenda, the government last week announced an agenda that included bills to be taken up for consideration and a discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings".

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

The meeting of all the floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament was attended by various ministers including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister V Muraleedharan and 51 leaders from 34 parties.

(With inputs from ANI)

