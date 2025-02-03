Breaking News
NCP SP leader Jitendra Awhad criticises Budget 2025 says Sitharamans economic revival efforts do not seem to be successful

Updated on: 03 February,2025 11:50 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Jitendra Awhad also criticised the state government's decision to discontinue eggs from mid-day meals for school children

Jitendra Awhad. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad criticised the Budget 2025 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, saying that the budget is beneficial to Maharashtra only during election time and that the efforts to revive the economy "do not seem to be successful," reported news agency ANI.


"The budget is beneficial only when there are elections in Maharashtra. Both have different views on the budget. Nirmala Sitharaman's efforts to revive the economy do not seem to be successful," Awhad said during a press conference, reported ANI.


Awhad also criticised the state government's decision to discontinue eggs from mid-day meals for school children.


"Eggs are provided to strengthen the body as they contain protein. For taste, they (Mahayuti) should know whether eating sweets like basundi and jalebi is harmful or not," he said, reported ANI.

On January 31, Awhad also presented eggs to the Thane District Magistrate as a form of protest against the scheme's discontinuation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also criticised the Budget 2025, claiming that every budget presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was an election package. He pointed out that this time, Bihar was the focal point of the budget.

"Election is due in Bihar, and Modi government's every budget is an election package. This time, because there is an election in Bihar, they have allocated the maximum amount to the state," Raut told reporters.

In her Budget 2025 speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

Presenting her eighth straight Budget in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a blueprint for next-generation reforms including raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector, simplification of tax laws and cutting duties on intermediaries while providing enhanced fiscal support for welfare measures. 

(With inputs from ANI)

