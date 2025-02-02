Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Every budget of Modi govt is an election package Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025

Every budget of Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025

Updated on: 02 February,2025 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year

Every budget of Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article
Every budget of Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025
x
00:00

Amid opposition criticism on the Budget 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that every budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was an election package and this time too proved no exception with maximum sops given to Bihar the state which will see elections later this year, reported news agency ANI.


"Election is due in Bihar - Modi government's every budget is an election package. This time there is an election in Bihar and hence they have allocated the maximum amount to Bihar," Raut told media persons in Mumbai.


In her budget speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.


She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

This ignited criticism from the opposition parties who accused the Centre of presenting a Budget 2025 specifically for Bihar.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Union Government of ignoring the farmers and the people of Punjab.

"Look at the names of the states - Bihar, which is going to elections. Only Bihar, Bihar, Bihar. There was no mention of Punjab. Farmers have been sitting in protest for the past 4 years over the legal guarantee for MSP. What did they announce for farmers? Makhana Board. This was an anti-farmer Budget. Farmers who are fighting for their rights were not heard, this is sad," she said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also blamed the Centre for ignoring other states in this year's Union Budget.

"I fail to understand whether that was this a budget of the government of India or was this a budget of the government of Bihar. Have you heard the name of another state than Bihar in the entire budgetary speech of the union finance minister?" Tewari told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Union Budget Union Budget 2025 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK