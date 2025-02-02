Every budget of Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year

Amid opposition criticism on the Budget 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that every budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was an election package and this time too proved no exception with maximum sops given to Bihar the state which will see elections later this year, reported news agency ANI.

"Election is due in Bihar - Modi government's every budget is an election package. This time there is an election in Bihar and hence they have allocated the maximum amount to Bihar," Raut told media persons in Mumbai.

In her budget speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

This ignited criticism from the opposition parties who accused the Centre of presenting a Budget 2025 specifically for Bihar.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Union Government of ignoring the farmers and the people of Punjab.

"Look at the names of the states - Bihar, which is going to elections. Only Bihar, Bihar, Bihar. There was no mention of Punjab. Farmers have been sitting in protest for the past 4 years over the legal guarantee for MSP. What did they announce for farmers? Makhana Board. This was an anti-farmer Budget. Farmers who are fighting for their rights were not heard, this is sad," she said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also blamed the Centre for ignoring other states in this year's Union Budget.

"I fail to understand whether that was this a budget of the government of India or was this a budget of the government of Bihar. Have you heard the name of another state than Bihar in the entire budgetary speech of the union finance minister?" Tewari told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)