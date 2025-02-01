CM, Dy CM hail the Budget while those in the fields of education, airlines, medicine and business hold out cautious optimism, even as they say more provisions were expected

The cyclist, the charging bull near the Bombay Stock Exchange, and the common man—does the Budget have something for all? Pic/Getty Images

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a “Dream Budget” that will not only bolster the national economy but also support the state’s growth initiatives. Fadnavis emphasised the budget’s focus on key sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs and startups, alongside significant relief for the middle class, salaried workers, farmers, and youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the change in income tax exemption limit will stimulate demand, increase purchasing power and create more employment opportunities. The Budget also includes measures for the agricultural sector, including interest-free loans for fishermen and incentives for oilseed production. For Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, the key allocations in rural connectivity, agribusiness and economic clusters, as well as the new infrastructure policy, would drive development in the state, particularly through public-private partnerships.



While senior citizens are disappointed, the youth feel hope. Pic/Getty Images

Echoing similar views, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed it as a “people’s Budget” and described it as unprecedented. “This will lead the country to a different orbit of progress, as sectors like health, education and agriculture will benefit from the provision and announcements made in the Budget,” Shinde added.

Disappointed, welcoming: Mumbai residents react to Budget 2025

Sailesh Mishra Founder, Silver Innings

Very disappointed at the total neglect of 149 million senior citizens. The only relief senior citizens got is doubling of the tax deduction limit on interest income for senior citizens. There is no vikas for old people in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. It’s sad that the government did not withdraw the 18 per cent GST on senior citizens’ health insurance and elder care services.

Avneet Jotwani, Academician

Focus on MSMEs and startups with increased limits is a welcome move. It will spur women entrepreneurs in the country to realise their dreams and make a good living.

Pooja Kamat, Housewife

Increase in tax slab exemption is welcome move which will give more disposable income to the middle class, boosting household consumption, savings and investment.

Vini Verdia, Social media influencer

Social media influencers are a big factor in today’s time so special focus should be given to them like reduced custom duty on equipment for vlogging, and special status like engineers and medical professionals.

CA Kirti Singh, Mother of Aakriti Singh, who has SMA type 1

It is disappointing that therapies for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a severe neuromuscular disorder that leads to infant mortality, have not been considered. Risdiplam, a gene-modifying oral therapy for SMA, costs around R6 lakh per bottle, lasting only a month for children as young as three years old, making it unaffordable for most families. Given the government’s commitment to supporting patients with rare diseases, it is crucial to extend similar exemptions to SMA treatments, ensuring that children battling this life-threatening condition receive timely and affordable care.

Alpana Sharma, Co-Founder and Trustee CureSMA India

The government has exempted GST on medicines and food for special medical purposes (FSMP) imported for personal use; but it only applies to what is imported for personal use, not for domestic and commercially available medications. GST exemption on commercially available rare diseases drugs in India can bring down the cost significantly, making it more affordable and reduce the burden of the disease.

Prof Shailesh V Shrikhande, Deputy Director, Tata Memorial Hospital

This is an excellent initiative of the Government of India. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step; a step in the right direction. Affordability, accessibility and availability of skilled support systems would be the key to the ultimate success of this superb idea.

Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI Geek Networks, Chennai

The government’s emphasis on AI and upskilling will have a long-term favourable impact on Indian talents. The growing emphasis on AI has been addressed well by inviting investments in AI for drug discovery. Upskilling in relevant tech education will be imperative.

Dr Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

The emphasis on expanding access to quality education, strengthening research capabilities, and fostering scientific thinking will play a transformative role in shaping India’s future. We welcome these progressive measures and look forward to aligning with the nation’s vision.

Rajeev Tiwari, Co Founder, STEMROBO Technologies

The announcements highlight a forward-thinking vision for India’s growth. The decision to expand broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools is a game-changer. It will not only bridge the digital divide but also ensure that students across the country have access to the same learning opportunities. These measures will strengthen the adoption of 21st-century skills in schools and encourage students to develop competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

Dr B Priestly Shan, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University

The Budget 2025 reflects a progressive vision for strengthening India’s education, skilling, and research ecosystem. We look forward to collaborative opportunities between public and private institutions to drive innovation, research, and skill-based learning that align with India’s long-term development goals.

Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University

Budget 2025-26 is a crucial step towards advancing skill development and employability of Indian youth. We are particularly excited about the industry-academia collaboration opportunities, and the proposal to remove Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on education loans up to R10 lakh which will make higher education more accessible.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo

The Union Budget 2025 has outlined various great initiatives to further develop a future-ready travel ecosystem, with emphasis on people and infrastructure, and aviation as a key enabler. Investment in developing world-class airports, enhancing regional connectivity, capacity upgrades, procedures, regulatory framework and streamlined visa facilities will all play a critical role in bringing this vision of developing India into a global aviation hub to life.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet

This is a forward-looking, middle-class-friendly budget that promises to boost spending, stimulate development, and set the stage for India’s growth in the coming years. The aviation landscape in India is set for a transformative shift. The UDAN initiative will not only make air travel more accessible to remote regions but will also drive economic growth and tourism, further empowering local economies.

Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air

Star Air welcomes the government’s announcement of the modified UDAN scheme. The revised taxation system is expected to drive significant economic growth in emerging regions. Improved air access will not only boost tourism but also stimulate local economies.

Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, WTiCabs

Along with the UDAN modifications, customs duty adjustments supporting EV manufacturing will further strengthen sustainability goals by enabling a smoother transition to electric mobility while leveraging solar-powered EV charging infrastructure, ensuring an eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation network.

Krishna Hegde, Spokesperson, Shiv Sena

It’s a budget for the middle class and also benefits farmers, youth, IT, health sector, industry and women. An all-encompassing budget for Viksit Bharat, driving India to a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

Jaspreet Singh, Partner and GCC Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat

The Budget’s focus on expanding talent availability and infrastructure in Tier-2 cities marks a significant step in strengthening India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem. By unlocking access to a wider talent pool, including professionals who prefer to stay in their hometowns, this initiative will enhance workforce stability and retention. Improved infrastructure will further enable seamless operations, making Tier-2 cities attractive destinations for high-value global work.

Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks

The government’s plan to develop 50 top tourist destinations will boost local economies and drive real estate growth. Improved infrastructure and rising tourism are increasing demand for residential, commercial and hospitality properties, making these areas prime investment hubs. Lifestyle destinations like Goa, Nainital, and Dehradun are already witnessing strong buyer interest and the trend highlights a growing preference for second homes that double as income-generating assets, further fuelling real estate expansion in these high-demand locations.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Founder and Board President, Shrewsbury International School

The budget showcases a progressive approach. The government’s focus on new-age technology and innovation is evident and the creation of dedicated centres to promote upskilling highlights its commitment to boosting vocational training and employment opportunities for young graduates. I am hopeful that the initiatives introduced in the Budget 2025-26 will contribute to an enriching educational environment across all educational institutes in India.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost and Dean, Anant National University

Establishing five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will empower the youth and prepare them for global opportunities. Adding broadband connectivity in all government secondary schools will bridge the digital divide and enhance learning outcomes.

Dilip Gangaramani, Founder Director and CEO, Target Learning Ventures

The government’s commitment to establishing Atal Tinkering Labs in 50,000 government schools over the next five years is a truly welcome move. It will provide students with invaluable opportunities to develop their creativity, problem-solving skills, and passion for STEM fields. By investing in infrastructure, technology, and AI education, the government is laying a strong foundation for a future-ready India.

Amit Kumar, Partner & Climate Ecosystem Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat

Exempting basic customs duty on lithium-ion battery waste, cobalt powder etc will accelerate India’s transition to self-reliance in clean technology and sustainable energy. In addition to driving industrial growth, it will reinforce India’s position as a global leader in renewable energy and battery storage.

Clyde Crasto, National spokesperson, NCP

The only thing missing today was the presentation of the Budget 2025-26 in Bhojpuri.

Uday Deshmukh, Chairman & Founder of Onco Life Cancer Center

We are heartened by the announcement of cancer care centres in every district hospital as this step aligns with our mission of “cancer-free India”. The government also proposed exempting 36 life-saving drugs from basic customs duties which will reduce the financial burden on patients.

Dr Swati Popat Vats, President, Early Childhood Association and Association for Preparatory Education and Research

Let’s take a step back and view the budget more holistically, and we will realise that improvement and impact in education, especially the foundational years, does not happen only with viewing the allotment of certain funds. We need to view the larger picture. If we want the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2022 to impact more children, then we need to invest in toy pedagogy and that is the focus of this year’s budget. Let’s also view it in the lens of the ASER report. States are empowered with R10-20 lakh each to conduct comprehensive assessments, track the progress of learning outcomes of students and identify gaps in teaching and learning practices. To ensure seamless implementation and oversight, R25 lakh to R1 crore is provided for establishing robust Project Management Units at the state and district levels. The budget 2025 still retains this to ensure our vision for 2030 is achieved.