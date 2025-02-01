Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many tweaks in basic customs duty (BCD) for various products and items that are critical for manufacturing or for day-to-day needs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Budget 2025: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier? x 00:00

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2025. While presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman announced policies that will affect the prices of different articles for the common man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitharaman presented her eighth Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. Following this, several items have become cheaper and costlier for consumers.

Here is the full list of items that will get cheaper and costlier:

What gets cheaper:

- Import of drugs and medicines: 36 life-saving drugs for Cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases to be fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty (BCD).

- BCD reduction to 5 per cent for open cells, other components of Electronic Goods.

- Raw materials for manufacturing ships for another 10 years.

- Cobalt products such as powder and waste, the scrap of the lithium-ion battery, Lead, Zinc and 12 more critical minerals.

- Electronic Goods: Open Cells

- 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing to be added to the list of exempted capital goods.

- Shipping Sector: BCD exemption to continue on raw materials, components, consumables or parts for the manufacture of ships for another ten years.

- Telecommunication: Carrier Grade ethernet switches

- Marine products: BCD on Frozen Fish Paste (Surimi) is to be reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent for the manufacture and export of its analogue products; and reduce BCD from 15 per cent to 5 per cent on fish hydrolysate for manufacture of fish and shrimp feeds.

- Leather sector: Wet Blue leather

- Textiles

- Handicraft Goods

What gets costlier:

- Flat panel display

- Knitted fabrics