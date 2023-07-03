Earlier, while talking to the reporters, Praful Patel on Monday said that the decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government was a collective one

Ajit Pawar along with other NCP leaders on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article NCP split: Sharad Pawar is national president, says Ajit Pawar x 00:00

A day after Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, NCP working president Praful Patel on Monday said that he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party.

Meanwhile, when asked who will be NCP national president now, Ajit Pawar said, "Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party's national president?"

Earlier, while talking to the reporters, Praful Patel on Monday said that the decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government was a collective one which was taken by the party to provide political stability and ensure the development of Maharashtra and the country.

Talking to reporters, Praful Patel took potshots at Congress and Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Patna meeting of Opposition parties.

Queried whether he has ditched NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Patel rolled up the window of his car and left without answering.

In a press conference, NCP leader Sunil Tatkar said, "I have taken over as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party. I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders."

Praful Patel also announced that Anil Bhaidas Patil was appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Praful Patel further said, "Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party."

Earlier, while talking to reporters, Patel said, "The country has progressed under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the last nine years. I had been to Patna for the meeting of opposition parties. I saw what happened there. In the main opposition party Congress there is confusion about whether Rahul Gandhi is the leader or not. We don't know who runs that party."

When asked to spell out the exact number of MLAs backing Ajit Pawar, Patel claimed the entire party (53 MLAs) is together.

Dealing a major blow to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while eight MLAs of NCP joined as ministers.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)