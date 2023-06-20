On Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers observed Traitor's Day across Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators

NCP leaders and workers observed "gaddar din" (traitor's day) on Tuesday in Mumbai (Pic/Shadab Khan)

Listen to this article NCP workers observe 'Traitors' Day' to mark 1st anniversary of Shiv Sena rebellion x 00:00

On Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers observed Traitor's Day across Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators.

Led by NCP working president Supriya Sule, the NCP workers in Mumbai shouted slogans and carried symbolic "khoke" (cartons) to claim the rebel legislators took money to come to power in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde culminated in the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and on June 30, Shinde became the chief minister.

The NCP workers along with Supriya Sule gathered at their party office in Mumbai to stage a protest.

Supriya Sule and others shouted slogans like "Pannas (50) Khoke, Ekdum Ok", to allege that the rebel legislators had taken Rs 50 crore each as bribe.

In Thane, NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad led a similar protest. The NCP workers piled up several cartons with "Pannas Khoke, Ekdum Ok" stickers on them at a spot and later burnt them as a mark of protest.

In other parts of Maharashtra the NCP workers staged a demonstration at the Variety Square in Nagpur and shouted slogans like "Khoke sarkar murdabad, gaddar aamdar murdabad" against legislators of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

(with inputs from agencies)