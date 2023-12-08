NCP's Jayant Patil dubs Devendra Fadnavis letter to Ajit Pawar on Nawab Malik 'an explanation to people'

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote to his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, expressing opposition to the induction of Malik in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' or grand alliance in the state

Jayant Patil. File Pic

After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to NCP rival faction chief Ajit Pawar, opposing Nawab Malik's induction into the ruling alliance in the state, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Thursday called the move an attempt to provide an 'explanation' to the people of Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.


"Today, he (Nawab Malik) came to Vidhan Sabha and was sitting on the ruling party's side. So, the BJP wrote this letter as a way of offering an explanation to the people (for the split in the NCP). Instead of sending a letter to Ajit Pawar, he (Fadnavis) could have just called and informed him. I think this letter was the government's way of giving an explanation (amid Malik's induction to the ruling alliance) to the people of Maharashtra," Jayant Patil told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday, reported ANI.


Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said, "I feel that Nawab Malik is with the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance)," reported ANI.


Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote to his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, expressing opposition to the induction of Malik in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' or grand alliance in the state, reported ANI.

"Given that he is an accused (in a money laundering case), we are of the opinion that it would not be proper to induct him into the ruling alliance. Power comes and goes but the country is paramount," Devendra Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

"We agree that it is your prerogative (to decide) who should be inducted in your party. But every constituent (in the Maha Yuti) has to think as to whether it would harm the alliance," Fadnavis said, adding, "hence, we are opposed to this", reported ANI.

Nawab Malik is currently out on medical bail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in February 2022 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, reported ANI.

Nawab Malik was a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at the time of his arrest, reported ANI.

Nawab Malik attended the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly here for the first time since his bail on Thursday, reported ANI.

He sat on the last bench in the assembly, next to the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

