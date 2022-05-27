‘Need laws in place and a change in mindset’

Legal experts laud Latadevi Borade for her continued fight against widow customs, agree with her that just raising awareness is not enough

Latadevi Borade has been fighting for the rights of widows for around three decades

The announcement to raise awareness about widow customs is welcome, but it will be effective only when the government brings in required legislation,” said legal experts, agreeing with the concerns raised by Latadevi Borade, 49, from Awalai village in Sangli. Practising advocates lauded Borade, who has been fighting for over three decades to bring an end to widow customs that infringe upon their rights. mid-day in a report on May 26 highlighted the struggle and journey of Barode.

The Maharashtra government’s recent notification came after two gram panchayats, Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur, unanimously decided to ban the practice of widow customs. Experts, however, said that without the required legislation to support the announcement, the move may only help the government impress the progressive people in the state.

Solicitor Stuti Galiya said, “This announcement by the state government is a welcome step, attempting to bring a new dimension of social change, which should set a good example for other states to follow. But it should be informed of bringing an amendment in the legislation, so that the act will be in place even if the government changes.”

