‘Need laws in place and a change in mindset’

The announcement to raise awareness about widow customs is welcome, but it will be effective only when the government brings in required legislation,” said legal experts, agreeing with the concerns raised by Latadevi Borade, 49, from Awalai village in Sangli. Practising advocates lauded Borade, who has been fighting for over three decades to bring an end to widow customs that infringe upon their rights. mid-day in a report on May 26 highlighted the struggle and journey of Barode.
The Maharashtra government’s recent notification came after two gram panchayats, Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur, unanimously decided to ban the practice of widow customs. Experts, however, said that without the required legislation to support the announcement, the move may only help the government impress the progressive people in the state.
Solicitor Stuti Galiya said, “This announcement by the state government is a welcome step, attempting to bring a new dimension of social change, which should set a good example for other states to follow. But it should be informed of bringing an amendment in the legislation, so that the act will be in place even if the government changes.”
“Today, in the 21st Century where there is strong focus on equality and human rights, it is difficult to imagine that such practices are still in vogue. However, the fact of the matter remains that in parts of rural India, widows are still subjected to such social evils and barbaric practice. A law, if put in place, will curb such practices and help widows. However, there is also a need for a change in social mindset, and education could be the key driver here. Self-help groups and NGOs, too, can play a pivotal role by raising awareness. At the same time, it is equally important that women are socially as well as financially empowered to assert and fight for their rights,” she added.
Advocate Rajeshwar Panchal, who practises in Bombay High Court, said, “The move deserves big applause. In fact, such a decision ought to have been taken long ago as it would truly establish the equality contemplated by the forefathers who gave us the Constitution. The people of Maharashtra should welcome such a decision and implement it. It will take us towards scientific temper. It will establish a society governed by equality in the true sense.”
“While today we can boast about being progressive and advanced, the reality is that certain segments, especially women and other minority groups, continue to suffer due to deep embedded rituals. Widows are soft targets and they face a lot of disrespect and harassment. This announcement may not be enough to address their ordeal, but can definitely work as a positive step towards a good change,” said advocate Swapnil Ambure.
He added, “Personally, I believe the implementation of this order and effectiveness would depend on the sensitivity, belief and approach of the quasi-judicial officers who have been given the task to raise awareness. As is often the case, the people tasked with this get busy with other assignments too, and the campaign becomes a mere formality.”