Need to balance development with environmental concerns Maharashtra Governor

Need to balance development with environmental concerns: Maharashtra Governor

Updated on: 27 November,2024 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The event, organised by Govardhan Eco Village in collaboration with Kotak School of Sustainability, IGBC, NIT Warangal, and other organisations, focused on sustainability from an Indian cultural perspective

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated a conference on 'Lifestyle for Environment on Wednesday and said that there was need to balance development with environmental concerns, an official statement said.


Radhakrishnan inaugurated the conference: 'Bharatiya Perspective on Sustainability' on November 27 at the National Stock Exchange Convention Centre in Mumbai.


The event, organised by Govardhan Eco Village in collaboration with Kotak School of Sustainability, IGBC, NIT Warangal, and other organisations, focused on sustainability from an Indian cultural perspective.


Governor Radhakrishnan spoke about the need to balance development with environmental concerns.

He highlighted that while protecting the environment is important, we should not become "environmentally fanatic" when dealing with the real issues people face. He encouraged a balanced approach to addressing both development and environmental challenges.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted the role of Indian spirituality and festivals in promoting sustainable practices.

He pointed out that worshiping rivers, mountains, and trees is not just a ritual, but a reminder of their vital role in sustaining life on Earth.

The Governor explained that Indian culture teaches the belief that humans are not the owners of the planet, but its trustees.

He said that the earth should be nurtured and preserved for future generations, not exploited for personal gain. The view, he added, aligns with the principles of sustainability and provides a foundation for a holistic approach to development.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including the 'Riverman of India,' Raman Kant, and Gauranga Das, the Director of Govardhan Eco Village.

