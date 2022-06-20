Need to hire 400 more staff members to give phone access to jail inmates: Govt tells Bombay High Court

In its affidavit, the state government said it had provided for 'coin boxes' where inmates could make phone calls after depositing coins in the phone box, and added that it had also procured 'smart phones, Wi-Fi (facilities), tablets etc' for phone and video calls

Bombay High Court. Pic/iStock

On Monday, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that prisons in the state were severely short-staffed. It also mentioned that the state did not have the infrastructure to provide phone and video call access to jail inmates.

In an affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court through Maharashtra Additional Director-General (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand, the state government said it will need to hire at least 400 more staff members to even begin offering such facilities to prison inmates.

The government was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the People's Union of Civil Liberties, seeking immediate installation of phones and other electronic modes of communication for the resumption of video and voice calling facilities in all prisons in the state, so that the inmates can speak with their lawyers and relatives.

