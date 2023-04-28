Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Need to rise above differences work unitedly to strengthen country Sharad Pawar

Need to rise above differences, work unitedly to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Addressing his party's minority department meeting in Delhi, Pawar said brotherhood and humanity are needed in society to overcome problems faced by it

Need to rise above differences, work unitedly to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Need to rise above differences, work unitedly to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

There is a different kind of situation prevailing in the country, which is a cause of concern to many, and there is need to rise above political ideologies to strengthen the nation and end hatred, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.


Addressing his party's minority department meeting in Delhi, Pawar said brotherhood and humanity are needed in society to overcome problems faced by it.



Also Read: Need to induct youth activists in NCP to build new leadership: Sharad Pawar


"Today there is a different kind of situation prevailing in the country, which is a cause of concern to many. When there is a problem, lot of hard work is needed to find a solution. If we don't strengthen brotherhood and humanity in society, the problem will not be resolved," Pawar asserted.

"We may have differences and have different political ideologies. We may belong to different religions and castes but we will have to work together to end hatred and create an atmosphere of brotherhood," the former Union minister said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra sharad pawar news nationalist congress party India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK