Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article NEET case: Maharashtra govt decides to handover investigations to CBI x 00:00

Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to handover the investigation of all matters related to NEET case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the officials said, according to the ANI.

Maharashtra government has decided to hand over the investigation of all matters related to NEET scam to CBI: Maharashtra government officials — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said Thursday, according to the PTI.

The suspects identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members staged a protest on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced in Mumbai on Thursday.

The protesters, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), raised slogans against the government over the issues related to farmers and the NEET exam.

Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May, the PTI reported.

Sitting on the state legislature complex's stairs, the opposition members in Maharashtra raised slogans holding placards in their hands.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

This year's examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)