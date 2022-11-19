×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Neither Savarkar nor Nehru should be targeted Sanjay Raut

Neither Savarkar nor Nehru should be targeted: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 19 November,2022 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

'It could affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra,' says Sanjay Rauta

Neither Savarkar nor Nehru should be targeted: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File photo


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said V D Savarkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru or any other freedom fighter should not be maligned as they are not alive to defend themselves.


There is no need to counter derogatory comments against Savarkar by targeting Nehru or any other historical personality, he added.



Raut was speaking to reporters here a day after making the stand of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena clear that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi need not have made his controversial comments about Savarkar.


It could affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, he had said.

"Attempts to besmirch the reputations of both Pandit Nehru and Savarkar must stop. Freedom fighters who made sacrifices for the country's independence do not belong to any ideology or political party," the Rajya Sabha member said on Saturday.

Also Read: Mumbai: Family of 36-year-old road accident victim donates his organs in Kalyan

"Savarkar and all other freedom fighters are respectable to us," he said, adding these leaders are not alive and therefore can not defend themselves now.

"Just because someone badmouths Savarkar, it doesn't mean you speak negatively about Nehru,'' the Sena leader added.

He also said that as the first prime minister of the country, Nehru took India on the path of development by embracing Savarkar's "scientific temper".

"Otherwise, India would have become another Pakistan....India will be forever indebted to Nehru for that," he said.

Notably, despite Raut on Friday making his party's displeasure clear, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said those criticising Rahul Gandhi should first explain 'why the Hindutva ideologue was getting Rs 60 pension from the British'.

Gandhi kicked up a row earlier this week during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra by claiming that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The BJP, former ally of Uddhav Thackeray's party, sought to corner the Sena faction led by Thackeray over Rahul's remarks. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you worried about pollution damaging your skin?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news sanjay raut maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK