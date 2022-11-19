Mumbai: Family of 36-year-old road accident victim donates his organs in Kalyan

×
Updated on: 19 November,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The donation marks Mumbai's 40th cadaveric donation of the year

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The family of a 36-year-old Thane resident, who met with a road accident consented to donate his organs - heart, kidneys, and liver after he was declared dead at the Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.


He had suffered grievous injuries on the head during the road accident and was subsequently declared brain dead. Admitted at Fortis Hospital Kalyan, his mother and brother consented to donate his organs on Saturday.



According to the hospital staff, the family of the patient was aware of organ donation and how it would help save the lives of people who were waitlisted for a donor organ. After they consented to organ donation, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) allocated the organs.

The man’s heart, liver and kidneys were successfully retrieved and dispatched to be transplanted into recipients across city hospitals.

Speaking about the cadaveric organ donation, Dr Supriya Amey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, said, “Much like the recipient families, we are grateful to the bereaved family who in their time of loss thought of giving back to the society. Once again, there is a need to build awareness about Organ Donation, which was temporarily halted due to Covid-19. This donation adds to getting the momentum towards progressive change started.”

