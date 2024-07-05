Aaditya Thackeray's remarks criticised the BCCI for hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad instead of Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray addressed media during the Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday that the grand welcome accorded to the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai was also a message to the BCCI to never take away the final match of a major tournament from the country's financial capital, reported PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray's remarks reportedly criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad instead of Mumbai.

In November last year, India had lost the 50-over World Cup final to Australia.

"Yesterday's celebration in Mumbai is also a strong message to the BCCI. Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai," the former Maharashtra minister said in a post on X.

Thackeray's comments came a day after thousands of cricket fans thronged the Marine Drive in South Mumbai to witness the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, which returned home from the West Indies on Thursday morning.

India won the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa at Bridgetown (Barbados) late last month.

The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7.30 pm and went till the Wankhede Stadium.

Although it usually takes five minutes to cover the distance between these two points, it took more than one-and-a-half- hours for the parade to do so due to the large gathering of fans.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated members of India's T20 World Cup-winning team on Friday at his official residence in South Mumbai, reported PTI.

At an event at the Varsha bungalow, CM Shinde honoured team captain Rohit Sharma and three other members of the team, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav.

As per the agency report, CM Shinde lauded Yadav for his incredible match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Reportedly, the four Mumbai players from the victorious T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai later in the day.