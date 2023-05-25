New Parliament building first of its kind, existing one was a council hall, says Devendra Fadnavis

Ahead of new Parliament building's inauguration, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said there have been many instances in the past where state heads inaugurated important government buildings instead of inviting respective governors of the state

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the current Parliament structure was actually a "council hall" and for the first time, the country will have its own full-fledged Parliament building.

The senior BJP leader was speaking to reporters, a day after as many as 20 opposition parties announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "One should not forget that the current Parliament building was actually a council hall. For the first time, India is going to have a full-fledged Parliament building."

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said there have been many instances in the past where state heads inaugurated important government buildings instead of inviting respective governors of the state.

"When late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated annexe buildings of the Parliament or took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the Parliament's library, was it against democratic norms," Fadnavis asked.

The opposition parties have accused the BJP-led Centre of denying President Droupadi Murmu, the first Adivasi woman President, her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

The 19 Opposition parties in their joint statement said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

As per the government's Central Vista portal, the present Parliament House is a colonial-era building designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was constructed between 1921 and 1927. Originally called the Council House, the building housed the Imperial Legislative Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

