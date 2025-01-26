New rail corridors, station upgrades along Mumbai railway completed: MRVC

In the Panvel-Karjat new corridor project, 68 per cent of the work has been completed by December

Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman and MD, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has completed 68 per cent of work on a new suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat line, 31 per cent work on Virar-Dahanu quadrupling and upgrade of 17 suburban railway stations in Mumbai.

"As we all know, MRVC was established to plan and implement the rail component of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). Over the past two decades, our team has made significant contributions to the development of the Mumbai suburban rail system and has worked tirelessly to meet expectations," Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation said.

"We celebrated MRVC’s Silver Jubilee on July 12 with great enthusiasm. Due to your hard work and dedication, a capital expenditure of Rs 1,874 crore was achieved in the financial year 2023-24, and as of December 31, 2024, Rs 1,802 crore has been spent in the financial year 2024-25. We anticipate reaching Rs 2,400 crore by March 31, 2025," he said

"Currently, we are accelerating the approved projects under MUTP-3 and MUTP-3A. Under MUTP-3, key projects include the new Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor under Central Railway, quadrupling of the Virar-Dahanu Road section under Western Railway, and mid-section trespass control projects for both Central and Western Railways. MUTP-3A projects such as the 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar, and the 3rd and 4th lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, are progressing as per the target timeline. These projects encompass several stations, rail flyovers, small and large bridges, RUBs, ROBs, and tunnels. Considering the growing urbanization in the MMR region, we have prioritized the expansion and upgradation of the suburban rail network," he explained.

"In 2024, under the Airoli-Kalwa project, the new station “Digha Gaon” was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 12, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities," he added

Trespassing has been a major concern, and out of 34 identified locations, work at 30 locations has been completed across various sites of Central and Western Railways.

"Under station improvement works, MRVC is working on 17 suburban stations. The work at Khar station is nearly complete, and Phase-I work at Ghatkopar is also nearing completion. We expect to complete projects at Mira Road, Kandivali, Kasara, and Neral in 2025. Work on the remaining 12 stations is progressing, and I am confident that with your dedication, we will complete them within the stipulated timeframe. The station improvement initiatives by MRVC will ensure a comfortable, safe, and seamless travel experience for commuters with modern amenities and better crowd management," he said.

In the Panvel-Karjat new corridor project, 68 per cent of the work has been completed by December. Landfilling, cutting, blanketing, etc., are progressing well, and during 2024, 11 minor bridges, 3 major bridges, 1 ROB, and 9 RUBs were completed. The excavation of the longest 2.6 km Waverly tunnel was completed as per the target.

In the Virar-Dahanu Road project, 31% of the work has been completed so far. In 2024, 9 minor bridges and 4 major bridges were completed. Significant progress is being made in land acquisition and related activities. The Borivali-Virar 5th and 6th line project and the Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd and 4th line projects are also progressing well.

"We are receiving adequate funding from the central and state governments, which is a great boost to expedite project execution. All these successes have been possible due to the teamwork and dedication of MRVC officers and staff across all departments," he added.

"MRVC places great importance on the health and well-being of its employees. Regular health camps have been conducted to reduce workplace stress, with 140 employees participating this year. Medical camps were organized at the corporate office and various work sites. Programs such as International Yoga Day, Cancer Day, TB Day, Women’s Day, and Swachhata Pakhwada were conducted," Gupta said.

Excerpts of speech on other subjects

International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm. A group discussion on the theme “Empowered Women for a Strong Society” was organized, focusing on the importance of observing Women’s Day and sharing experiences related to women’s empowerment. A separate women’s rest area has been established at the corporate office for the well-being of female employees. Workshops on “Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace” were conducted to sensitize employees and ensure a safe and respectful working environment for women.

Under digitisation and administrative reforms, with the successful implementation of the Project Management Information System (PMIS) and Integrated Financial Accounting System (IFAS), we are progressing towards a paperless office through e-office, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to promote the use of the official language, Hindi, at MRVC. Various programs were conducted, along with the celebration of Hindi Week and the regular publication of the “Vikas-Path” magazine. We take pride in being awarded the “Rajbhasha Shield” by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee.

In the financial year 2023-24, MRVC achieved an “Excellent” rating in the PSU rankings with a score of 98/100, a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. I congratulate Team MRVC on this remarkable achievement and am confident that we will maintain this ranking with our outstanding performance this year as well.

The Road Ahead

Our commitment is to maintain our energy and dedication to complete all projects on time, providing Mumbaikars with a comfortable and seamless rail travel experience.

Time waits for no one, and we must keep moving forward. I believe that the MRVC team, with its determination and hard work, will turn future challenges into opportunities and achieve new heights of success.