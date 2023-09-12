Breaking News
NIA offers Rs 3 Lakh reward for information on ISIS Pune Module case suspects

Updated on: 12 September,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The officials at NIA have assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential as it intensifies its investigation into the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information regarding four wanted individuals linked to the ISIS Pune module case, according to an official statement on Tuesday, reported PTI.  The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Abdulla, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala, and Talha Liyakat Khan, the report quoted an official source as saying. 


The officials at NIA have assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential as it intensifies its investigation into the case.


According to the PTI report, recent NIA operations have led to the arrest of several individuals with alleged active involvement in promoting the activities of the terrorist organization ISIS as part of a module based in Pune, Maharashtra. The agency conducted raids in connection with the Pune ISIS module case, during which they seized significant incriminating material that revealed the banned terrorist organization's plot to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.


In the latest development, the NIA apprehended Shamil Saquib Nachan in the case, claiming to have found incriminating materials at his residence in Thane district. These materials allegedly exposed Nachan's conspiracy, along with other accused individuals, to spread terror and create disruptions in the country.

The NIA, reportedly, asserts that Nachan collaborated with five other arrested suspects, namely Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, and Abdul Kadir Pathan, in addition to other suspects. They were all part of a more extensive conspiracy aimed at inciting violence across the nation by manufacturing and detonating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to preliminary investigations, Nachan and his associates assembled IEDs at a residence in Kondhwa, Pune, where they conducted bomb (IED) assembly and training workshops in the previous year. The NIA alleges that their intentions were to wage war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda, which seeks to spread terror and violence with the ultimate goal of establishing an Islamic State within the country, stated the PTI report.

 

pune pune news National Investigation Agency isis anti-terrorism squad mumbai news maharashtra

