Nigerian among three held with MD drugs in Mumbai and Thane

Updated on: 13 September,2022 10:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The trio was held from suburban Ghatkopar and Kalina in Mumbai, and Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district

Representative Image


Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has conducted raids and arrested three persons, including a Nigerian, for the possession of MD drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.


The trio was held from suburban Ghatkopar and Kalina in Mumbai, and Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district.

Police seized 145 gram MD drug worth Rs 25 lakh from the two persons nabbed from Ghatkopar and Mumbra, and drugs worth Rs 18 lakh from the Nigerian, who has a criminal background, the official said.


A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

