Night school dreams: From factory floors to stardom

How Pune’s night school is transforming lives—from political leaders to global musicians

The students studying before the exam at the Chintamani Ratra Prashala in Chinchwad

The concept of night schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad was born out of a need to educate child labourers and school dropouts. With the establishment of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. and the subsequent industrial boom, many young workers migrated to the area. For them, night schools became a lifeline—allowing them to earn a living while continuing their education.

To provide education to financially disadvantaged students, Saraswati Mandir Sanstha established Chintamani Ratra Prashala in Pune in 1921, later expanding to Pimpri Chinchwad. Over the past four decades, this night school has transformed countless lives in the region’s industrial twin towns.

Sanjay Pawar, a former principal who dedicated 29 years to the school, told mid-day, “The idea of night schools emerged to support those who couldn’t study due to financial struggles. Even today, despite widespread access to education, night schools remain relevant and necessary.”

Initially, no girls attended night school, but proactive efforts—like distributing pamphlets in slums and at railway stations—encouraged enrolment. “Over time, girls started joining, and eventually, even parents saw the value in sending their daughters,” a school official shared.



Santosh Ghante, harmonium player

Today, the school educates around 200 students annually, offering opportunities to working professionals and those who had to discontinue their studies. Many former students have excelled in various fields, including music and sports, proving the significant impact of night schooling.

Pawar recalled, “There’s no age limit for night school admission. In some cases, parents completed their SSC in night school while their children studied in day school—graduating together.”

Discussing the challenges students face, he added, “Since many are older, they often feel shy about joining regular schools. Night schools provide them a second chance. Unlike traditional schooling, where students progress in a fixed sequence, night school students often have educational gaps and must work harder to pass.”

For many, passing the SSC exam is crucial for securing government jobs in the municipal corporation and other sectors. “A lot of students regret not completing their education earlier due to financial struggles. Night school gives them a chance to overcome that regret and unlock better opportunities,” Pawar said.

Dilip Ramchandra Lanke, the school’s principal, noted, “After COVID-19, night school admissions declined sharply, and nearby slum pockets were also rehabilitated. This year, we have 26 students—16 in SSC and 10 in HSC—bringing our total enrolment to 137 across all classes.”

Despite these challenges, Saraswati Mandir Sanstha’s night school remains committed to inclusive education, illuminating the path for those determined to rewrite their destinies.

Night school to leadership

Raju Misal, a former deputy mayor and four-time corporator of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), is proof that determination can change lives. His journey—from working in an industrial unit to becoming a political leader—began with night school.

Misal, who hails from Konkan, moved to Pimpri Chinchwad in search of work. His uncle, an employee at SKF Company, helped him find a job in an ancillary unit. To continue his education, Misal enrolled in Chintamani Ratra Prashala in 1991.

“Night school ran from 6.30 to 9.30 pm. It felt like a regular school, just with shorter hours. The same teachers from the morning school taught us, and we had tests and practice exams just like day scholars. But for us, passing the SSC board wasn’t just about education—it was about securing our livelihood,” he recalled.

After passing SSC, Misal pursued ITI, but his interest in public service soon took over. “I began assisting a senior NCP corporator, learning how local issues were handled. Later, I started a pay-and-park business at Akurdi railway station, where I interacted with daily commuters and helped solve their problems. That’s when I realised the value of public service.”

Misal’s entry into politics was unplanned. “I never intended to be a politician, but my friends and mentors encouraged me to contest elections. Even my senior corporator recommended my name to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. In 2007, I contested my first election—and since then, I’ve won four consecutive terms.”

Reflecting on his journey, he credited night school for shaping his future. “My classmates were hardworking individuals—some older than me—determined to pass SSC for a better life. Night school gave us the opportunity we never had before.”

His message to students is simple: “Give 100 per cent in whatever you do. There’s no substitute for hard work. Never lose hope. Above all, be a good human being—that’s the true purpose of education.”

The harmonium maestro

At 42, Santosh Ghante is a celebrated harmonium player, known both in India and abroad. But his journey started in the slums of Vidyanagar, Chinchwad, where poverty forced him into labour at the age of five. He dropped out of school in seventh grade, but a friend introduced him to night school, giving him a second chance.

Santosh enrolled in Chintamani Ratra Prashala and later pursued a degree in Arts. However, his true passion lay in music. A disciple of Pandit Appa Jalgaonkar, Santosh’s harmonium skills gained recognition worldwide.

“To fund my education, I sold scrap to buy pens and notebooks. I worked in a hotel kitchen during the day and attended school at night. Without night school, I wouldn’t have studied beyond the seventh grade,” he said.

His pursuit of music was equally challenging. Unable to afford lessons, he once travelled alone to Pune to meet his guru. “He was shocked that I had come so far on my own. Later, I cycled 40 km daily for harmonium classes while juggling jobs and night school.”

Santosh’s perseverance paid off. He earned a government scholarship and performed with legendary artists like Ustad Liaquat Ali Khan and Pandit Rilinath Mishra. His talent caught the attention of Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who personally appreciated his work.

Today, Santosh has performed in 42 countries and now resides in Barcelona, Spain, where he continues promoting Indian classical music. But he hasn’t forgotten his roots. He recently returned to Pimpri to launch a free harmonium training program for the transgender community.

Through his organisation, Swarvadini Kala Manch, he provides a platform for budding musicians. He has also visited 73 zilla parishad schools, counselling students about careers in music. Inspired by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, he believes music has the power to transform lives.

Now, he is working on a book documenting the legacy of his guru, Pandit Appasahib Jalgaonkar. Additionally, he conducts online harmonium classes, ensuring his knowledge reaches students worldwide.

Despite his global success, Santosh remains dedicated to uplifting others. Whether through free training programs or his efforts to elevate the harmonium as a solo instrument, his journey is a testament to the transformative power of education and perseverance.

