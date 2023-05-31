Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nilwande dams cost rose from Rs 8 cr to Rs 5177 cr Fadnavis

Nilwande dam's cost rose from Rs 8 cr to Rs 5,177 cr: Fadnavis

Updated on: 31 May,2023 07:36 PM IST  |  Ahmednagar
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the cost of Nilwande dam in Ahmednagar district ballooned from Rs 8 crore to Rs 5,177 crore due to delays

Nilwande dam's cost rose from Rs 8 cr to Rs 5,177 cr: Fadnavis

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Nilwande dam's cost rose from Rs 8 cr to Rs 5,177 cr: Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the cost of Nilwande dam in Ahmednagar district ballooned from Rs 8 crore to Rs 5,177 crore due to delays.


He was speaking after water was released from the dam on a trial basis.


Speaking at the same function, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said farmers had to wait for 53 years to get water from the project.


It will prove to be a lifeline for parched areas of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he added.

“Nilwande dam has a history. The initial cost of the project was Rs 8 crore, but today the cost of the project is Rs 5,177 crore,” Fadnavis said in his speech.

In 2017 (when Fadnavis was the chief minister), the project got a revised administrative approval for Rs 2,500 crore, he noted.

Also read: Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims some lawmakers from Shinde's group in touch with Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

After Ghosekhurd project, Nilwande has the highest monetary allocation, which means the remaining work of the dam will not stop, the deputy CM added.

Shinde, meanwhile, assured that the farmers whose land was acquired for the project will get due compensation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra devendra fadnavis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK