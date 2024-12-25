Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this matter and have identified the victim. The tank was built by labourers at a construction site in BMC Colony, Nagpada

Representational pic

Nine-year-old Mumbai girl crushed to death after concrete water tanker collapses in Nagpada

A concrete water tank collapsed on a nine-year-old girl, resulting in her death, in Nagpada, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this matter and have identified the victim as Khushi Shah. According to the police, the water tank was built by labourers to store water at a construction site in BMC Colony, Nagpada. It collapsed around 12.30 pm, following which four injuries were reported.

The girl was taken to Nair Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The other three injured are undergoing treatment in Fauziya Hospital.