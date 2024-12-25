Breaking News
Nine year old Mumbai girl crushed to death after concrete water tanker collapses in Nagpada

Nine-year-old Mumbai girl crushed to death after concrete water tanker collapses in Nagpada

Updated on: 25 December,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this matter and have identified the victim. The tank was built by labourers at a construction site in BMC Colony, Nagpada

Representational pic

A concrete water tank collapsed on a nine-year-old girl, resulting in her death, in Nagpada, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.


Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this matter and have identified the victim as Khushi Shah. According to the police, the water tank was built by labourers to store water at a construction site in BMC Colony, Nagpada. It collapsed around 12.30 pm, following which four injuries were reported.


The girl was taken to Nair Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The other three injured are undergoing treatment in Fauziya Hospital. 


