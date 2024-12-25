Breaking News
Chemical tanker catches fire near Mumbai-Pune highway; traffic hit - watch video

Updated on: 25 December,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
No casualty was reported, an official said, adding that traffic movement on the road was affected for a couple of hours

A speeding tanker carrying a chemical caught fire after it overturned near Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday morning, police said, reported news agency PTI.





No casualty was reported, an official said, adding that traffic movement on the road was affected for a couple of hours.

The incident took place at 6.15 am at Patel Nagar, Shilphata, near the Mumbai-Pune highway exit in Khopoli area, he said, reported PTI.

According to the official, the driver lost control over the wheels due to which the speeding tanker overturned.

As the tanker was carrying an inflammable chemical, it caught fire and suffered damages, he said, reported PTI.

After receiving information, the Khopoli police reached the spot. Fire-fighting vehicles of Tata, Godrej groups, HPCL and JSW were also rushed to the spot, the official said, reported PTI.

The blaze was later brought under control, he said.

Man killed, 15 persons injured as bus hits truck on Pune-Solapur highway

A man was killed and 15 other persons were injured when a speeding private bus rammed into a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said, reported PTI.

The accident took place at 5.30 am at Khadki on Pune-Solapur highway in Daund area, an official said, reported PTI.

The speeding luxury bus rammed into the truck from its rear side while it was going towards Pune, he said, reported PTI.

A man sitting in the bus cabin (near the driver's seat) died, while 15 other passengers received injuries, the official said.

Local police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, who were taken to a state-run hospital in Pune, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

