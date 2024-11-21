The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on way to Mumbai from Sangola; the brakes of a tempo transporting chickens failed following which the vehicle hit the bus from behind

Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on way to Mumbai from Sangola, reported PTI.

The brakes of a tempo transporting chickens failed following which the vehicle hit the bus from behind, the official said.

The bus veered off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, he said, reported PTI.

Eleven persons onboard the bus, including the driver, and three tempo occupants were injured, the official said, reported PTI.

The bus passengers were later rescued. They were treated for minor injuries at a civic-run hospital in Khopoli and later allowed to go.

The three tempo occupants received serious injuries. They were undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel, the official said, reported PTI.

The Khopoli police were conducting a probe into the incident, the official added.

One dead, seven injured as ST bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In October, a police official said that one passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, reported PTI.

The incident took place near Lonavala in Pune district around 3 am, he said.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Pathardi depot (in Ahmednagar) was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind. Both the vehicles were going in the same direction," he said, reported PTI.

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway route was disrupted for some time, but the authorities soon cleared it.

(With inputs from PTI)