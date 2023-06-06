NIRF: IIT Bombay drops to 4th position in national rankings

Eleven educational institutions/universities from Maharashtra were listed among the top 100 institutions nationwide in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) -- 2023 rankings. IIT Bombay dropped from third place to fourth this year, while Mumbai University (MU) tumbled from 81st position to 96th in the overall category

Eleven educational institutions/universities from Maharashtra were listed among the top 100 institutions nationwide in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) -- 2023 rankings. IIT Bombay dropped from third place to fourth this year, while Mumbai University (MU) tumbled from 81st position to 96th in the overall category.

The eighth edition of the NIRF Rankings 2023 was released by the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, on Monday.

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach, and inclusivity, and perception.

“With 13 categories, this edition of NIRF is the largest in its scope to date,” says Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman, of NBA. “We started NIRF with four categories. The aim was to improve the quality of higher education and help students make decisions. With the 8th edition, we now have 12 categories including 8 subject-specific rankings,” said Anil Kumar Nassa, member secretary of NBA (which prepares NIRF).

The top 100 in the overall category consists of 44 centrally funded technical institutes (CFTI)/ centrally funded universities (CFUs) and Institutes of National Importance (INI), 24 state universities, 13 deemed universities, 18 private universities, 4 agriculture and allied sector institutions, and 3 management institutions.

State institutes and universities in top 100 in overall category

In the overall category, IIT B ranked four, Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai ranked 30, followed by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune (34), SavitriBai Phule Pune University (35), the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai (41), Symbiosis International in Pune (59), Dr D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune (81), Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur) ranked 82, SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (88), and Mumbai University at 96.

However in the list of top 100 universities, Mumbai University was placed at 56th position, whereas Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) ranked 98.

A huge disappointment for city colleges, as only one college could make it to the list top 100 colleges in the country. Nirmala Niketan College of social work was the only college from Mumbai that made it to NIRF's top 100 college list and was ranked 57.

IIT Bombay has been ranked fourth in both the overall and research categories, third in the engineering institutes category, tenth in Management, and seventh in the newly-added category of innovation’.

IIT Bombay Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, "IIT Bombay always strives hard to provide the best possible educational experience to its students and faculty members, and our performance in various ranking exercises like QS and NIRF is a result of that endeavour".

Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of NMIMS University said, "The recent NIRF ranking, where NMIMS appears in the top 50 institutes in the country, highlights the exceptional performance of the University. Our relentless pursuit of academic excellence, industry collaborations, and holistic student development has contributed to our improved overall ranking."

He added, "The remarkable climb of our School of Business Management (SBM) by four notches to reach the 21 rank showcases our commitment to delivering a world-class management education. The consistent rank of 11 for our pharmacy School for two consecutive years reflects the dedication of our faculty and the quality of education imparted. The rankings validate our unwavering dedication to excellence and inspire us to continue raising the bar in education and research. We remain steadfast in our mission to nurture future leaders and make a significant impact on society."

IIT Madras ranks first in the overall category

IIT Madras has maintained its status as the finest engineering school for eight years in a row and the top college overall for the fifth consecutive year, respectively.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. This is just a reinforcement of our efforts to be recognised as a global leader in research education, and it gives me pride that we are on track with the Strategic Plan outlined for IIT Madras.”

Kamakoti added, “All this has been made possible by the tireless efforts of the outstanding quality of faculty and students of the institute, staff who have contributed significantly to the institute's continuous progress, and unwavering support from our alumni across the world. I also thank the Ministry of Education, Government of India and the Tamil Nadu State Government who have reposed their trust in us. We look forward to being of service to the community and the nation.”