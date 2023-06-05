Breaking News
NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras tops overall rankings; IISC Bengaluru ranked second

Updated on: 05 June,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2023 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi claimed the second and third spots respectively

Representational Image

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras ranked first in overall higher education institutions in the eighth edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework, (NIRF) rankings 2023, as per the NIRF Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.


Expressing immense joy, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said, "It gives me immense joy to share that IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. We will continue to take all necessary action to make IIT Madras a locally relevant and globally recognised institute."


Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2023 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi claimed the second and third spots respectively.


In the Universities category, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was named the top university in the India Rankings 2023 of Higher Educational Institutions; Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia from Delhi secured second and third ranks respectively.

In the top 10 colleges of the country as per India Ranking 2023, Miranda House, New Delhi was named the top college and Hindu College, New Delhi ranked third and Presidency College, Chennai ranked third.

In the Engineering category India Ranking 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras was named the top institution while the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Bombay ranked second and third position in the country.

"In Management Categories, IIM Ahmedabad ranked first while IIM Bangalore and Kozhikode ranked second and third position," as per NIRF ranking 2023.

In the Medical category, the top three institutions are the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The top three Law institutions in the country are the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, National Law University, New Delhi and Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad.

The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

