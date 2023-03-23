IIT Bombay is top in India for engineering and technology

The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject for 2023, also ranked the institute 47th globally

The institute has been ranked in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas, which include Engineering & Technology, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, and Arts and Humanities. Pic/Sameer Markande

In the 13th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2023, released Wednesday, IIT Bombay ranked first in India, and 47th globally in Engineering and Technology, with an overall score of 80.4 out of 100.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject identifies the world’s strongest universities in 54 individual subjects. Indian higher education institutions have excelled in the areas of computer science, chemistry, biological sciences, business studies, and physics.

Performance bettered

IIT Bombay’s best performance is in Engineering - Mineral and Mining this year. The Institute has been ranked in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas, which include Engineering & Technology, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, and Arts and Humanities. Overall, the institution improved its 2022 performance by 18 places.

Also Read: Mumbai University IDOL students witness uncertainty; exam time-table mentions one subject, exam hall mentions another

The institute has been ranked (51-100) for Art and Design, 66th for Computer Science & Information Technology, 51-100 for Civil & Structural Engineering, 77th for Chemical Engineering, 54th for Electrical & Electronics Engineering, 68th for Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, and 37 for Minerals & Mining.

The mathematics curriculum offered by IIT-B placed 92nd globally, put it into the top 100 categories. The Electrical Engineering programme at IIT Delhi, which is ranked 49th globally, entered the top 50 categories for the first time, while the Electrical Engineering programme at IIT Kanpur, which is ranked 87th, made its debut in the top 100 categories.

Director of IIT-B, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri on the institute’s performance, said, “We are indeed delighted that IIT Bombay continues to excel in providing a strong leadership role in engineering education in India. Our efforts shall continue to further improve the standing of Indian higher education globally. I congratulate all our students, staff, faculty and alumni for their contributions in achieving this recognition.”

According to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, 44 programmes offered by higher education institutions in India have been ranked among the top 100 globally in various disciplines. At least 35 Indian programmes made the top 100 last year.

Most represented nation

India is Asia’s second-most represented nation in terms of rated universities (66), trailing only China (mainland) (99), and Asia’s fourth-most represented nation overall (314), after China (mainland), South Korea, and Japan. IIT Delhi ranked 48th globally and second in India in the rankings.