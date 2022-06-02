No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists

Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble , Shirish Vaktania | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

Police’s ambitious behavioural drive starts off with lukewarm response, as citizens demand more awareness campaigns rather than knee-jerk penalties

Heavy traffic congestion at Crawford Market, opposite the CP’s office. Pics/Ashish Raje


As the ‘No Honk Day’ drive announced by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey kicked off on Wednesday, mid-day decided to see how this rule was being implemented. As per the drive, every Wednesday will be observed as No Honk Day, and those found violating it will face strict action. However, on the ground, the situation did not change much as most Mumbaikars were unaware of it and were shocked to learn that honking could attract fines. Motorists also shared that it was impossible to not honk in a crowded city like Mumbai where no one abides by the rules.

The drive is aimed at reducing noise pollution in the city and will bring a much-needed relief to those living near busy traffic junctions which witness incessant honking every single day. 




Vehicles stuck at Kora Kendra signal at Borivli West. Pic/Anurag AhireVehicles stuck at Kora Kendra signal at Borivli West. Pic/Anurag Ahire


vile parle crawford market mumbai traffic mumbai mumbai news

