No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists

Police’s ambitious behavioural drive starts off with lukewarm response, as citizens demand more awareness campaigns rather than knee-jerk penalties

Heavy traffic congestion at Crawford Market, opposite the CP’s office. Pics/Ashish Raje

As the ‘No Honk Day’ drive announced by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey kicked off on Wednesday, mid-day decided to see how this rule was being implemented. As per the drive, every Wednesday will be observed as No Honk Day, and those found violating it will face strict action. However, on the ground, the situation did not change much as most Mumbaikars were unaware of it and were shocked to learn that honking could attract fines. Motorists also shared that it was impossible to not honk in a crowded city like Mumbai where no one abides by the rules.

The drive is aimed at reducing noise pollution in the city and will bring a much-needed relief to those living near busy traffic junctions which witness incessant honking every single day.

Vehicles stuck at Kora Kendra signal at Borivli West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

mid-day, on the first day of the scheme, visited some of the busiest roads and junctions in the city to see how Mumbaikars responded and what traffic cops have to say about implementing it. Till 7 pm on Wednesday, a total of 2,764 motorists were fined by the police.

Crawford Market

Crawford Market, located just in front of the police commissioner’s office, is one of the busiest and noisiest junctions in the city and continued to remain the same on Wednesday despite the drive.

Faiyyaz Sayeed, a two-wheeler rider

Some traffic officers were seen distributing pamphlets regarding the initiative to motorists. “During rush hour, our main aim is to remove as many vehicles from here towards JJ junction and Eastern Freeway. Stopping them and issuing challan to them is next to impossible. Still, we are handing out pamphlets to motorists and trying to raise awareness,” a constable at Crawford junction told mid-day, on the condition of anonymity.

Faiyyaz Sayeed, who was riding a two-wheeler, said, “I didn’t know about the drive to begin with. In fact, it’s impossible to drive without honking on such a busy street where pedestrians cross even if the signal is green. I believe no one should honk, but if the situation is such then we motorists can’t help.”

Vile Parle: A crowded SV Road junction in Vile Parle, where several ambulances were stuck in traffic

Raj Ahmed, a cab driver, shared a similar view: “I have been driving in this city for the past 20 years and I know it’s impossible to drive without honking. Bikers often cross the lanes while pedestrians suddenly come in front. How can we say that we should not honk? If it is possible then the police should ask vehicle companies not to install horns at all; it will solve the whole issue.”

Some even commented about the term ‘unnecessary honking’. “I don’t understand what is necessary honking and what’s unnecessary. The roads in the city are so crowded that one can’t drive without honking. Sometimes even if the signal turns red, vehicles don’t move forward, then we have to honk. But if cops start penalising Rs 1,000 for this, how will we survive here,” said Sonu Das, a mini truck driver.

Vile Parle Junction

The busy SV Road junction in Vile Parle which connects with Milan subway and east-west flyover is another such area which records one of the highest levels of noise pollution. mid-day found several ambulances stuck in traffic while bikers and motorists continued to honk.

Chheda Nagar junction: Chheda Nagar junction, one of the busiest in the eastern suburbs. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Imran Hawaldar, 40, who runs a shop, said, “My shop is one the main road, the noisiest place in the city. My staff and I have a hard time every morning and evening during peak hours when there is severe traffic congestion. The noise from honking is such that we have to stay inside the shop and it is still taking a toll on our health. We had earlier requested the traffic police to do something about it, but it is not in their hands either.”

Another shopkeeper, Mohammad Jafar Ali Shaikh, 54, said, “This is the worst signal for vehicles in morning and evening rush hours. It’s a good decision taken by the police to keep no-honking day on Wednesday, but in reality no one is following it. Nothing has changed yet. People start even before the signal turns green. Cops generally focus on catching bikers without helmets and those jumping signals. The situation is such that we can’t even hear each other over the honking.”

Crawford Market: A traffic constable hands out pamphlets to a motorist at Crawford Market. Pic/Ashish Raje

“I travel by this road daily. I knew about the no honk drive and was following it, but when I came here, I saw nobody else did. This junction, in particular, is very noisy,” said Naresh Gaddam, a Vile Parle resident and biker.

Chheda Nagar Junction

The junction on the Eastern Express Highway connects Chembur, Shivaji Nagar and Ghatkopar and has one of the biggest turnouts of vehicles. However, in the absence of any sign boards or posters about the drive, many motorists didn’t know about it.

“I didn’t know that today is No Honk Day. But, in any case, I don’t know how one can drive in the city without honking. If someone is accidentally changing lanes, I have to honk. Cops should start with the small lanes and roads should place sign boards asking citizens not to honk. Issuing challans to citizens is not the solution to the problem,” said Amit Pandey, a motorist.

Arvind Gupta, another motorist, said he was also not aware of the drive and added, “It’s great that the Mumbai Police has taken up this task. Cops should first start spreading awareness about it through media and signboards, otherwise how will we get to know? In addition, bikes should be checked for pressure horns.”

Kora Kendra Junction, Borivli

This spot has witnessed the worst traffic jams for the past two years owing to the construction of the east-west flyover on SV Road.

Thousands of vehicles pass through this area but owing to lack of space, motorists have to spend a minimum of 10-15 minutes to pass through.

Gargi Chalkar-Ghanekar, 27, a teacher from the area, said, “I commute daily on this road on my bike and always encounter traffic on this bridge. I knew about the police declaring Wednesdays as no-honking days but people were honking even louder in reality. All this noise has bad effects on people’s health. Cops should take strict action against violators.”

Ganesh Mapuskar, 33, a Charkop resident, said, “My office is located at Kora Kendra signal and the noise drives me to frustration. I can’t stand outside the office for even a single minute because of the honking. I work with a finance company and we have to talk to clients over the phone, but dare not step out of the office because of the terrible noise. Police should definitely take strict action.”

Pratik Kedare, 25, another local, said, “I spend a minimum of 15 minutes here. Due to the traffic people honk non-stop. If we get traffic-free roads, no one will honk. I honk only if a vehicle suddenly cuts in front of mine. If Mumbaikars get good roads without potholes, traffic jams, honking will drastically reduce.”

2,764

No. of people fined till 7 pm

Rs 1,000

Fine for honking on Wednesdays