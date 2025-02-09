While a cumulative sum of Rs 450 crore has been transferred into the accounts of these women between July and December last year, the amount has not been taken back and the state government has no intention to do it either, reiterated WCD minister Aditi Tatkare

Women and Child Minister Aditi Tatkare said a total of Rs 450 crore has been transferred into the accounts of the women ineligible for the scheme between July and December last year.

The number of beneficiaries of Maharashtra's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' decreased from 2.46 crore in December 2024 to 2.41 crore last month after five lakh women were found ineligible for various reasons, a Women and Child Development (WCD) official said on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

While a total of Rs 450 crore has been transferred into the accounts of these women between July and December last year, the amount has not been reclaimed, and the state government has no intention of doing so, reiterated Maharashtra WCD Minister Aditi Tatkare, according to PTI.

Under the scheme, women in the 21-65 age group with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh receive Rs 1,500 per month in aid. Other eligibility conditions include not owning a four-wheeler and not having any family members employed in government service.

"Those who have been declared ineligible will not receive further benefits, but it would not be appropriate to take back the amount already deposited," Tatkare stated, according to PTI.

Of the five lakh women found ineligible, 1.5 lakh were above the age of 65, while 1.6 lakh either owned a four-wheeler or were beneficiaries of other government schemes, such as the Namo Shetkari Yojana, the official explained. Additionally, around 2.3 lakh women were receiving benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme, rendering them ineligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Launched in July last year, the Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to financially empower women in Maharashtra and has been hailed as one of the main reasons for the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the November assembly elections. The ruling alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 230 out of 288 seats in the assembly.

During the election campaign, Mahayuti leaders promised to increase the monthly aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

However, the scheme has faced criticism from the opposition over its financial sustainability, particularly in a state where the fiscal deficit has reached Rs 2 lakh crore.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said. “Now that the elections are over, the government wants to reduce the number of beneficiaries as much as possible,” he said during a media interaction.

(With PTI inputs)