No matter how hard anyone tries, MVA's candidates will go to Rajya Sabha: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 7 convened a meeting of the MLAs in the state and exuded confidence in all the four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of winning the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on June 10.
Resorting to resort politics, Shiv Sena has already shifted its MLAs to Trident Hotel in Malad on June 7 ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.
In the hotel, the three alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP held a meeting and discussed the strategy for the upcoming RS polls. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge among others were present at Trident.
"No matter how hard anyone tries, MVA's all 4 candidates will go to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Maharashtra has a tradition of decency, and the same should be maintained by Opposition too," Thackeray said after the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan expressed confidence in the party candidates registering a win in the June 10 elections.
"Congress candidate will certainly be elected. We have no threat, have formed our strategy," Chavan said.
Notably, the Congress party has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar have been given a run in the polls.
Sensing the risk of horse-trading and cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress is also resorting to the strategy to herd its Haryana MLAs in a resort in Chhattisgarh.
A senior leader of the state, Kuldeep Bishnoi is already upset with the party's recent decisions. Besides this, another problem for the party has come in the form of the candidature of Kartikey Sharma whose father and father-in-law are former Congress leaders and are known to have influence in the state politics.
In a bid to avoid horse-trading, the party has once again gone back to resort politics that it resorted to during the Goa elections in 2017 and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018.
