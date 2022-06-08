No matter how hard anyone tries, MVA's candidates will go to Rajya Sabha: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Resorting to resort politics, Shiv Sena has already shifted its MLAs to Trident Hotel in Malad on June 7 ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 7 convened a meeting of the MLAs in the state and exuded confidence in all the four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of winning the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on June 10.

In the hotel, the three alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP held a meeting and discussed the strategy for the upcoming RS polls. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge among others were present at Trident.

