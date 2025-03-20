Breaking News
Mumbai News

No more 'Singham' reels for babus: Maharashtra to crack down on govt staff using social media for self-promotion

Updated on: 20 March,2025 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Maharashtra to crack down on govt staff using social media for self-promotion

No more ‘Singham’ reels for babus: Maharashtra to crack down on govt staff using social media for self-promotion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
No more ‘Singham’ reels for babus: Maharashtra to crack down on govt staff using social media for self-promotion
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government is set to crack down on government employees using social media for personal glorification. Within three months, new rules will be introduced to curb such practices and impose disciplinary action against violators. 


On Wednesday, in the state Legislative Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that government employees were misusing social media, not just for self-promotion but also, in some cases, to post content against the government. “Social media needs to be used. But, it should be for public connect or engagement and not for personal glorification,” Fadnavis stated. 


The chief minister also stated that AI could be deployed if needed. Representation pic/iStockThe chief minister also stated that AI could be deployed if needed. Representation pic/iStock


New rules to curb misuse 

Fadnavis acknowledged that the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, currently govern employee behaviour, but these regulations were designed before social media existed. “Social media was not there in 1979. Now, the rules need to be amended according to the medium available at present. We will make the necessary changes in the service conduct rules to ensure that social media is used for public purpose and not for self-promotion,” he said. 

The issue was raised by BJP MLC Parinay Phuke, who criticised the rampant misuse of social media by government staff. “Government employees are making reels as if they are running the state. Like in Singham, senior government and police officials are creating viral videos. In every area, you’ll find a police inspector making a reel. This needs to stop,” he said, demanding strict regulations and enforcement. 

AI surveillance

BJP MLC Prasad Lad suggested using artificial intelligence (AI) to track officials violating social media guidelines. The CM responded positively, stating that AI could be deployed if needed. He also pointed out that states like Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat have already incorporated social media rules into their service conduct guidelines. 

“In the next three months, Maharashtra will implement similar amendments,” Fadnavis assured. 

A government resolution (GR) will soon be issued, detailing the new social media guidelines for government employees. “Indiscipline will not be tolerated,” Fadnavis warned, urging citizens and officials to submit suggestions to the General Administration Department (GAD) within a month. 

“Suggestions will be considered while drafting the new rules,” the CM concluded.

