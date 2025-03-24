Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, emphasising the importance of adhering to legal boundaries

The opposition has condemned the vandalism by Shiv Sena workers at the venue where Kunal Kamra had performed.

Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules: Ajit Pawar on Kunal Kamra row

After the Shiv Sena's youth group vandalised a stand-up comedy venue in Mumbai to protest against the alleged disparaging remarks made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday claimed that there is lack of law and order in Maharashtra. He also claimed that industries are leaving the state "out of fear."

"There is no law and order in Maharashtra. People are leaving Maharashtra out of fear. The industries are leaving from here. The government urges that there should be peace in the state, but they are engaging in vandalism like this. They want to destroy Maharahstra," said Patole.

The Congress leader's comments come a day after the Shinde Sena's youth faction vandalised Khar-based Habitat Studio over comedian Kunal Kamra's new comedy special uploaded on Youtube. They alleged that the comedian had mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his act, ANI reported. Following the incident, Habitat Studio on Monday announced that they are shutting down.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra and emphasised the importance of adhering to legal boundaries. Speaking to media, Pawar remarked, "I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights."

He acknowledged the possibility of differing opinions but urged restraint to avoid unnecessary escalation. "There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," added Pawar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also lashed out at Kamra, accusing the comedian of veering into vulgarity. "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and deputy CM 'gaddaar' and label it comedy. This isn't comedy - it's vulgarity."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the vandalism and said that the Shinde-headed faction had "ignited a fire in Nagpur" and now they are trying to do the same in Mumbai.

"They ignited fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behaviour, I think people of Mumbai are watching, Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand and they have stooped to hooliganism."

Responding to Sunday's incidents, Minister of State for home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam stated that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it does not grant the right to insult those holding constitutional positions. "The Constitution has provided freedom of speech. It doesn't give you the right to insult those occupying Constitutional positions," Maharashtra MoS Home said.

(With ANI inputs)