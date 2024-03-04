Northwesterly winds bring chill to Mumbai; AQI 'satisfactory'

The IMD, in its daily weather forecast for the city, stated max & min temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius.

After having experienced warmer days, the temperature in Mumbai dipped again with the city recording its lowest maximum daytime temperature for March on Sunday. The daytime temperature on March 3 was 28.8 degrees Celcius which is 4 degrees below the normal average. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 20.6 degrees Celcius.

The temperature dip in the city can be attributed to the northwesterly to westerly winds prevailing over the region, per the India Meteorological Department. An official from the weather bureau noted that when northwesterly winds blow, the temperature in the city lowers.

A meteorologist had earlier told mid-day that the city has witnessed a drop of almost 8 degrees Celcius in the maximum temperature in the last few days. They had also said that the city will be experiencing cooler weather for the next three days with temperatures to likely drop to 16 degrees Celsius at Santacruz.

The dip came after the city witnessed a temperature rise. On February 26, the city's temperature soared to 37.5 degrees according to the data recorded by IMD's observatory in Santacruz while the Colaba Observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees.

The IMD, in its daily weather forecast for the city, stated that Mumbai and the suburbs will be seeing a partly cloudy sky on Monday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius, the weather agency said.

Mumbai's AQI

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality on Monday morning is 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 58. Among all areas, Siddharth Nagar in Worli and Ghatkopar recorded moderate air quality with their respective AQIs at 156 and 133. Meanwhile, all the other areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app recorded 'good' air quality.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.