Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Not scam but cyber attack Cosmos Co operative Bank

Not scam, but cyber attack: Cosmos Co-operative Bank

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The incident in 2018-19 where R94 crore was siphoned off was due to a cyber attack and bank has adopted adequate security measures since

Not scam, but cyber attack: Cosmos Co-operative Bank

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Not scam, but cyber attack: Cosmos Co-operative Bank
x
00:00

A report on February 20 had stated that The Cosmos Co-op Bank Ltd was involved in massive financial irregularities, mismanagement and that fraudulent loans were issued to shell companies connected to the bank’s top promoters.


The bank has clarified that such a scam did not take place. The incident was owing to a cyber attack, after which the bank adopted robust cyber security controls as per regulatory norms, officials said.  


The bank has also clarified that the RBI has not imposed any restrictions on its operations or on any officials or its directors. None of its officials or directors were arrested in connection with fraud or for violations of law under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).


The error is regretted. - mid-day

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bank mumbai police mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK