Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Now BJP leaders will not call for ban on Shah Rukh Khans films says Nationalist Congress party

Now BJP leaders will not call for ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, says Nationalist Congress party

Updated on: 28 May,2023 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Now BJP leaders will not call for ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, says Nationalist Congress party

File Photo/AFP

Listen to this article
Now BJP leaders will not call for ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, says Nationalist Congress party
x
00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building.


Earlier in the day, Khan tweeted a video with his voice over expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parliament is to the nation what soul is to the body, the 57-year-old actor said in the clip.


Also read: KSHMR: Who controls Kashmir doesn't concern me; I am more interested in its beauty, art, and creativity


“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride, (SIC)” Khan tweeted.

Around 20 opposition parties, including the NCP, boycotted the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

Reacting to Khan's comment on the inauguration, the NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, 'Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films." (PTI)

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
mumbai mumbai news Shah Rukh Khan bollywood nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK