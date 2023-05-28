Now BJP leaders will not call for ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, says Nationalist Congress party

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building

File Photo/AFP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Earlier in the day, Khan tweeted a video with his voice over expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parliament is to the nation what soul is to the body, the 57-year-old actor said in the clip.

“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride, (SIC)” Khan tweeted.

Around 20 opposition parties, including the NCP, boycotted the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

Reacting to Khan's comment on the inauguration, the NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, 'Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films." (PTI)