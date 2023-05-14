Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB

Mumbai Central is one of the busiest stations catering to local and outstation trains and the older six-metre wide foot over bridge was proving to be too crowded

The under-construction foot-over bridge

Mumbai Central station is getting ready for a heavy commute. Integrating suburban and outstation complexes, the railway station is getting a common 10-metre wide foot-over bridge (FOB), which will be completed in a month at a cost of Rs 6 crore. In addition to this, the station is expected to get a further boost in crowd as the underground Mumbai Metro Aqua Line station has also been integrated with the existing station premise.

Mumbai Central is one of the busiest stations catering to local and outstation trains and the older six-metre wide foot over bridge was proving to be too crowded. The future Metro 3 station will further add to the crowds. Hence, the railways came up with a new foot-over bridge, which is wider and longer and integrates platforms in both the local and outstation complex in one go, a senior official said.

Speaking with Sunday mid-day, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said the new bridge is about 50 m long and 10 m wide and is being built at a cost of R6 crore. “This FOB replaces the earlier 6m wide FOB and connects all five platforms in the station complex. It is likely to be completed by June end,” he added.

Another official said that as compared to earlier bridge, this structure will be wider, and girders for two of them have already been launched. Works at more stations are currently on, including Khar on WR, Mankhurd and a new bridge was also commissioned at Wadala Road station earlier this week. MRVC is implementing suburban rail upgrade projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) as sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways and has built 77 FOBs in the suburban rail network till date.