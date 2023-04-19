Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station

Steam locomotive from Asia’s oldest narrow gauge line restored by mechanical department

The steam locomotive Little Red Horse; the redeveloped heritage lawn at Mumbai Central station

In the wake of the Mumbai Central station lawn being handed over after the completion of back-filling and other work for Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Western Railway (WR)—on the occasion of 170 years of Indian Railways—has restored a steam loco from Asia’s oldest narrow gauge line.

“WR’s engineering department has now redeveloped the heritage lawn with beautiful landscaping and fencing work at Mumbai Central along with the heritage steam locomotive Little Red Horse, after completion of the ongoing Metro rail work,” Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, said.

Thakur said Little Red Horse has been a symbol of development and modernity through the 19th and 20th centuries. “This locomotive was manufactured in 1929 by M/s Kerr Stuart & Co in England. It was operated on the Dabhoi and Miyagam line, which is considered the oldest narrow gauge line in Asia and was maintained at Pratapnagar Workshop. It was decommissioned after 61 years of service and laid to rest at Mumbai Central station in 1991, the platinum jubilee of the station,” he said.

“The recent restoration of the steam locomotive was undertaken by WR’s mechanical department. The corroded parts were thoroughly repaired and beautifully painted to restore the locomotive’s yesteryear glory. Artificial steam using a fogging machine and the recorded sound of whistle and chugging have been introduced. All headlights, taillights and dome lights are provided using a fixed power supply, as a part of the restoration. In addition to this lawn, the garden at the entrance of Mumbai Central station with the Ashoka Emblem has been beautified with glass enclosure replacement and landscaping,” Thakur added.