Now, Navi Mumbai Metro misses Aug 15 deadline

Commuters fume as I-Day inauguration plan for Pendhar Park-Taloja Central Pak route postponed, sources say new date being chosen

The Navi Mumbai Metro has missed many deadlines

The Navi Mumbai Metro has missed another deadline. Scheduled to open on August 15, its launch has been pushed further now. The first phase—Pendhar Park to Taloja Central Park built by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)—has been ready for operations, but is awaiting the nod from authorities despite having all permissions in place, said sources.

Amit Bhivande, who travels from Sanpada to Taloja for work, said he has been eagerly waiting for the Navi Mumbai Metro to start operations. “As Taloja doesn’t have any public transport other than buses, people are forced to use private vehicles,” said Bhivande. “If we get the option of Metro, it will be a huge relief as it will be faster than road commute.”

Anil Taware from Kharghar is tired of false promises. “Every year, we hear a new deadline but it does not start. The work has been going on for many years. Now, watching the Metro run in Navi Mumbai is like a dream for us,” he said.

Sources said the inauguration of the first phase on August 15 got postponed, and officials are yet to finalise a new date for the launch. The project has missed many deadlines. Dr Sanjay Mukharjee, the vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, did not respond to messages and calls from mid-day.

Chembur resident Mahesh Shelke decided to buy a flat in the planned city of Navi Mumbai after he learnt about its Metro project. Shelke said, “Our hopes are dashed. When we bought the flat at Kharghar, people said Metro services will start soon. It’s been more than a year, but the Metro is yet to run. So we cannot move to Navi Mumbai.”

Also read: Deadline to put up Marathi signboards at shops extended till September: BMC

On the slow track

>> First girder of Navi Mumbai Metro was placed on Dec 13, 2013

>> As per plan, the route from Pendhar to Belapur is 11.1 km

Voices

Anil Taware, Kharghar resident

‘Every year, we hear a new deadline but it does not start. The work has been going on for many years. Now, watching the Metro run in Navi Mumbai is like a dream for us’

Amit Bhivande, Kharghar resident

‘As Taloja doesn’t have any public transport other than buses, people are forced to use private vehicles. Metro will be a huge relief’

Mahesh Shelke, Chembur resident

‘When we bought the flat at Kharghar, people said Metro services would start soon. It’s been more than a year, but Metro is yet to run. So we cannot move to Navi Mumbai’