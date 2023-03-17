Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer

Bowing to citizens’ demand, BMC extends park timings in time for the summer months

Mumbaikars can now enjoy the greenery for longer in the city’s few open spaces, such as at this garden in Marol. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Giving in to Mumbaikars’ demands, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday took the long pending decision, of keeping the city’s parks and gardens open for longer hours. Now gardens will be open from 5 am to 10 pm, with a break from 1 pm to 3 pm on weekdays but on weekends and holidays there won’t be a break. The BMC had taken the decision to open the grounds round the clock in 2018 but it was withdrawn due to security reasons.

At present, parks and grounds are open from 6 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm. “Considering the increased number of health-conscious citizens, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, the BMC has decided to keep its gardens open for longer. It will ensure proper use of grounds and parks by more and more citizens,” said Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens. There are a total of 229 gardens, 432 recreation grounds, 318 playgrounds and 26 parks in the metropolis.



Akaram Gangaram Satam Guruji BMC Garden at Ganesh Nagar, Lalbaug. File pic

Now parks and gardens will be open from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm. “If there is any change in the opening hours of a particular park/ground/recreational ground, the assistant commissioner concerned may make it with the approval of the additional municipal commissioner concerned for justifiable reasons,” said an official from the BMC. Boards showing the change in opening hours will be placed on the facades of the parks.

Also read: Mumbai: Four patients admitted with H3N2 virus, says BMC

The BMC’s decision comes after several citizen groups suggested the civic body keep garden timings flexible for citizens, considering their working hours and travel patterns. The BMC was drafting a policy on the upkeep of gardens and playgrounds in the city, and got nearly 300 suggestions from citizens in 2019. The BMC’s gardens department had put out post on Facebook to declare the timings of gardens from 6 am till 10 pm. But the decision was never implemented. After the pandemic reduced, when the gardens reopened, the BMC increased the opening hours, from the earlier 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The timings

Weekdays - 5 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm

Weekends and holidays - 5 am to 10 pm