Number of cars increasing in Mumbai, designated parking needed, says HC; asks Maharashtra govt, BMC to list steps taken

The Bombay High Court on Monday said there has to be designated parking spaces due to the increasing number of cars in the metropolis and asked the Maharashtra government and the civic body what steps it proposes to take on the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing two pleas seeking a comprehensive parking policy and its implementation to prevent unorganised traffic causing difficulties for fire engines to approach an affected structure or building.

The court on Monday sought to know from government pleader Purnima Kantaria if there was a parking policy in place.

When Kantaria replied in the affirmative, the bench said the authorities also need to identify narrow roads in the city and see how parking spaces could be made available there.

The court said the government and the BMC has to come up with a plan.

"There are so many cars in Mumbai. There is no designated parking space in Mumbai. Where else will they park? Not everybody can afford a chauffeur," CJ Datta said.

The bench directed the state government and BMC to file a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks on steps taken to earmark parking spaces in the city as well as further steps proposed to be taken.

The court said it would hear the pleas in January 2023.

