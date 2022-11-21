×
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shivaji row Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra guv be shifted out of state

Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra guv be shifted out of state

Updated on: 21 November,2022 03:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana Assembly constituency, claimed that Koshyari had made statements about the founder of the Maratha Empire and stoked controversy in the past as well

Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra guv be shifted out of state

File Photo


Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday demanded that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari be shifted out of the state for his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana Assembly constituency, claimed that Koshyari had made statements about the founder of the Maratha Empire and stoked controversy in the past as well.



"The governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else," the MLA said.


Shinde is an MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction of the party led by Shinde who helms the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Koshyari had, on Saturday, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing criticism from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The governor made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

