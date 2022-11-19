Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden days, says Governor BS Koshyari

'Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon "Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari,' says Koshyari
On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" even as he referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state.
The Maharashtra Governor made the remarks during an event in Aurangabad after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
''Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon "Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor said.
Reacting to the governor's remark, the Sharad Pawar-led party accused him of demeaning Maharashtra. "Koshyari has also equated Union minister Gadkari with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said, Clyde Crasto, NCP chief spokesman.
Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn must seriously think of changing this person holding a constitutional position who is constantly making statements that create controversy.#BJP is always silent on his demeaning statements that hurt sentiments of Maharastrians, Why?#BhagatsinghKoshyari pic.twitter.com/V3PstUZrQx— Clyde Crasto - à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ (@Clyde_Crasto) November 19, 2022
"The President of India must seriously think of changing this person (Koshyari) holding a constitutional position, who constantly makes statements that create controversy. The BJP is always silent about his demeaning statements that hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians,'' Crasto added.
Earlier this year, Koshyari had also faced criticism for his remarks that Mumbai will have no money if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city for which he later apologised.
