Nurses of various government hospitals in Maharashtra went on a one-day strike on Thursday to press for their various demands, including promotions and filling up of vacant posts.

While the unions representing nurses on strike claimed normal work at the government-run hospitals was affected due to the agitation, authorities at the medical facilities said there was not much impact of the protest.

Indumati Thorat, president of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Association, claimed that 8,000 to 10,000 nurses were on strike across the state.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thorat said they had informed the state authorities 15 days back about the plan to go on the strike.

She said they expected a discussion with the government to resolve the issues.

"But now we have understood that the government is reluctant to take note of the nurses' demands pending for the past 18 years," Thorat claimed.

Besides filling up of vacant posts, the nurses have demanded that they be promoted on the basis of seniority.

Chhaya Gaikwad, joint secretary of the Brihanmumbai Rajyasarkari Paricharika Sanghatana, said the one-day strike is for the demand of promotions pending in the nursing cadre.

Nurses from various government hospitals in Maharashtra and in Mumbai, including the JJ Hospital, Cama Hospital and GT Hospital here, participated in the strike since morning, she said.



A doctor from Cama Hospital, however, told PTI that work at their medical facility was unaffected and they also performed a few surgeries since morning.

