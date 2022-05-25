Nurses call 2-day strike from May 26

Associations say plan on to hold indefinite strike from May 28 if there’s no decision from th government to withdraw its plan of outsourcing vacant posts

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan

Services at government-run hospitals and medical colleges are likely to get hampered as nurses have called a 2-day strike from May 26 against the government’s decision to outsource manpower for the posts of nurses lying vacant for several years.

The government is planning to outsource the hiring of 1,749 nurses of the total 4,500 vacant posts across the state. Nursing associations have opposed this decision. In fact, nurses at government medical colleges and hospitals are boycotting duties from 7.30 am to 8.30 am every day since Monday while hundreds have been agitating at Azad Maidan for the past 2 days.

Maharashtra State Nursing Association secretary Sumitra Tote said, “We oppose the privatisation of nursing in government hospitals. We have been demonstrating for the past two days, but there is no response. So now we plan to start an indefinite strike from May 28.”

