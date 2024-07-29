Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar

Barad’s bail rejected after clear involvement in siphoning off investor funds

Nutan Dal Mill store in Goregaon West which has now been shut

The Mumbai Sessions MPID Court rejected the bail application of Nareshkumar Barad, the absconding proprietor of Vidya Marketing, involved in the Nutan Dal Mill investment fraud case.

Barad is accused of trading in oil and receiving money from Ketan Rambhia, the proprietor of Nutan Dal Mill Stores, who collected it from various investors. Barad then transferred Rs 9,61,73,799 crore back to Rambhia in cash. The total fraud amounted to Rs 13,62,81,799 crore from numerous investors.

Rambhia was arrested in 2022 after an FIR was registered by the Goregaon police following a complaint from Anita Kadecha, who alleged that Rambhia had defrauded her and her relatives of Rs 41,50,000, promising a 15 per cent annual return on their investment with fake stamp paper (coloured Xerox).

The Goregaon police investigated the case, filed a chargesheet, and found that Barad had been involved. Barad has been absconding since he applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions MPID Court in April 2024.

Kadecha, a law graduate, had invested her entire life savings with Rambhia and was financially broke. Unable to afford legal fees, she learned legal strategies from selected lawyers and personally opposed Barad's bail application in court, presenting substantial evidence against him. The court acknowledged her efforts, noted the fraudulent activities of Rambhia and Barad, and consequently rejected Barad’s bail application, directing the police to continue their investigation.

Speaking to mid-day, Kadecha said, “Rambhia transferred the money he duped people of into Barad's account, which Barad then returned to Rambhia’s account.

Additionally, many members of Rambhia’s family also transferred money to Barad’s account, claiming it was a loan. However, the investigation found no evidence of Barad paying any interest or any loan agreement between them.”

She added, “Surprisingly, even family members of Rambhia with no personal income claimed to have given money to Barad as a loan. This led the court to conclude that Rambhia had given the money he had fraudulently obtained from people to Barad and his relatives.”

Advocates Mahesh Vinod Rajpopat and Akshit Devendra Kothari, representing other witnesses and victims in the case, stated that Barad was a direct beneficiary. A substantial amount of money was transferred from the bank account of Nutan Dal Mill and its owners to the account of Vidya Marketing, owned by Barad. This money was originally invested by the victims with Nutan Dal Mill and its owners.

Rs 13.62CR

Total money siphoned from investors