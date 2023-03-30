Mumbai: Investment fraud case accused booked again

The Goregaon police lodge second case after financial firm complains that he and his wife did not repay a loan they took two years ago

Rambhiya is the owner of Nutan Dal Mill, a chain of grocery stores

The Goregaon police recently registered another case and booked M/S Nutan Dal Mill—a chain of grocery stores, its owner Ketan Rambhiya and his wife Chetna, for taking a business loan of more than Rs 15.18 lakh from a finance firm and not repaying it. Ketan Rambhiya has duped 63 people of more than Rs 9 crore in all, on the pretext of investing their money at 15 per cent-16 per cent returns Rambhiya and his wife had approached the finance company and taken a loan of Rs 15.18 lakh from it in 2021. It was for 36 months and had an EMI of Rs 56,411. When the couple failed to repay it, the finance company sent them notices but they were not answered.

The company then approached the CIBIL authority and found that the couple had been accused of cheating several people of crores of rupees. “The finance company then approached the court, which ordered Goregaon police to register a fresh FIR against the Rambhiyas,” said a police officer.

Ketan Rambhiya

Referring to the earlier case of cheating, an officer from Goregaon police station said, “We had arrested the 54-year-old owner of Nutan Dal Mill and a couple of others for allegedly cheating more than 63 people to the tune of over Rs 9 crore in February, last year.”

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Youth opens bank a/cs for fraudsters to stash loot, held

As per the complaint, a 34-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 41 lakh by the accused with the promise of 15 per cent returns on her investment at the end of a year. Rambhiya had signed a bond on a Rs 100 stamp paper which turned out to be a photo copy.

“As per the court order, we registered the case under various sections of IPC including conspiracy, cheating and forgery on Friday. So far 63 victims who had been cheated of more than R 9 crore in all have come forward in the previous case,” said Senior Inspector D Thopty of Goregaon police station.