Odisha honours Mumbai shuttler Chirag Shetty, state still ‘thinking about it’

Updated on: 13 June,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Malad boy was a part of India’s Thomas Cup-winning team; sports dept’s proposal sent to state govt weeks ago

Odisha honours Mumbai shuttler Chirag Shetty, state still ‘thinking about it’

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates Chirag Shetty, on June 8


Days after India’s swift and smart shuttlers brought home the Thomas Cup, a first in over 70 years, an agile Odisha government has raced past its Maharashtra peer in felicitating the winning squad that included Malad man Chirag Shetty.

After India’s victory, the Maharashtra sports commissioner sent a proposal to the state government for the felicitation of local boy Shetty, who has also represented the state at the national level for more than a decade, but it’s still stuck in red tape.




“I am confident that the state government will approve the proposal and definitely honour him,” Omprakash Bakoria, commissioner of sports, Department of Youth, Sports & Services, Maharashtra, told mid-day.


